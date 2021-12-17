NEXTDC (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. 234 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07.

NEXTDC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NXDCF)

NEXTDC Limited provides data center outsourcing solutions, connectivity services, and infrastructure management software in Australia. The company offers cloud connectivity for organizations; data center-as-a-service solutions; universal connectivity solutions; cloud center ecosystems; data-center infrastructure management; and intelligent service management services.

