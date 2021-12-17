NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Up 2.9%

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)’s share price shot up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.27. 1,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 344,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -279.79, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $149.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, insider Srinivas S. Velamoor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $77,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,500 shares of company stock worth $227,570. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 82.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

