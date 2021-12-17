NFTify (N1) Market Capitalization Hits $1.81 Million

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One NFTify coin can currently be purchased for $0.0891 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges. NFTify has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $99,280.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NFTify has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFTify alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00052968 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.83 or 0.08254589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00076881 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,632.38 or 1.00012586 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00050692 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002719 BTC.

About NFTify

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

Buying and Selling NFTify

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.