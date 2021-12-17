Nicholas Gachassin III Sells 800 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Stock

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

LHCG stock traded up $5.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,767. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.33.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in LHC Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,968 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

