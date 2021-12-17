Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF) Insider Charles Henry Gregson Acquires 390,324 Shares

Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF) insider Charles Henry Gregson bought 390,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £7,806.48 ($10,316.48).

Charles Henry Gregson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Charles Henry Gregson acquired 191,456 shares of Non-Standard Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £7,658.24 ($10,120.58).

LON NSF traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 2.40 ($0.03). 4,837,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a current ratio of 7.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.50 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21. Non-Standard Finance plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1.97 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 8.96 ($0.12).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Non-Standard Finance Company Profile

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 73 branches. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

