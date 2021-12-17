None (NYSEARCA:TACE) Trading Down 0.2%

None (NYSEARCA:TACE) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.59. Approximately 5,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 5,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in None stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of None (NYSEARCA:TACE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 31.72% of None as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for None Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for None and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.