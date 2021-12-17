Nord Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.74 Million (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 17th. In the last week, Nord Finance has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008334 BTC on popular exchanges. Nord Finance has a market cap of $13.74 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00053073 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,800.66 or 0.08072047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00078299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,131.60 or 1.00100593 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00051053 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,628 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

