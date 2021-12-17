Nordson Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nordson in a research note issued on Thursday, December 16th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.25.

Shares of NDSN opened at $248.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,180,000 after buying an additional 31,612 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.06%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

