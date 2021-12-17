Norman Payson Sells 8,330 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $396,508.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $421,914.50.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $417,582.90.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Norman Payson sold 8,130 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $441,133.80.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $527,788.80.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $526,289.40.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $511,462.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $505,547.70.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $489,304.20.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $486,222.10.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $474,560.10.

Shares of PGNY traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,898. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 1.76. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Progyny by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 32,725 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at about $803,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Progyny by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,280,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

