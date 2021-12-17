Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $18.52 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.44.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,862,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 82.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,530,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,196,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 43.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,725,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 23.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,862,049 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,830,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,763,000 after acquiring an additional 344,964 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.