Northstar Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.3% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.23. 3,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,150. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.95. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $189.60 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.