Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 225.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.83. 54,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,439. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.34. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $136.02 and a twelve month high of $171.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.