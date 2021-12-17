Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $15.99 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,567. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $201.88 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

