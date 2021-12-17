Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises about 1.0% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8,870.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 46.6% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,062. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $69.94 and a one year high of $101.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.91.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

