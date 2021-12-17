Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $6.81 Million Position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 187,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF makes up 1.8% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF worth $6,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIVG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 72.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.42. 553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,132. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $41.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.30.

