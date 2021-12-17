Northstar Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

VOO stock traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $424.14. 329,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,282,785. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $422.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.11 and a fifty-two week high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

