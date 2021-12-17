Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the November 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NWFL opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $212.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.52. Norwood Financial has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.12 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 29.88%.

In other Norwood Financial news, CEO Lewis J. Critelli sold 5,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $158,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John F. Carmody sold 1,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $27,567.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,250 shares of company stock valued at $224,821 in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWFL. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Norwood Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $655,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 10,844 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Norwood Financial by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

