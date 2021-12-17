Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Trading Down 1.9%

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU) fell 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.57 and last traded at C$7.66. 169,626 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 113,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.81.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.64. The firm has a market cap of C$419.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31.

Get Nouveau Monde Graphite alerts:

Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.4817625 EPS for the current year.

In other Nouveau Monde Graphite news, Director Eric Desaulniers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.32, for a total value of C$113,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,563,450.13. Also, Senior Officer Charles-Olivier Tarte sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.70, for a total value of C$242,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$309,187.50.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie property that includes 319 mining claims covering 17,585 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.