Novacoin (NVC) Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Novacoin has a market cap of $508,410.00 and approximately $964.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Novacoin has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,908.05 or 0.99506019 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00046192 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00032707 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $439.38 or 0.00932065 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

