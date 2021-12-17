Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. Novation Companies shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 55,672 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05.

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter.

Novation Cos., Inc through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of outsourced health care staffing and related services. Its services are performed by medical staff on-site at the company’s clients’ facilities. The company was founded by Scott F. Hartman and W. Lance Anderson on September 13, 1996 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

