Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Holdings Decreased by Sector Gamma AS

Sector Gamma AS decreased its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the quarter. Novavax accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Novavax were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 1.5% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 25.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 200.0% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Novavax by 5.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David M. Mott sold 24,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.90, for a total transaction of $6,312,636.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 42,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total value of $7,544,328.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,225 shares of company stock valued at $45,498,733. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NVAX traded up $11.49 on Friday, reaching $206.41. The stock had a trading volume of 117,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,359. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.08 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.21) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

