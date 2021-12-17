Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,727 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Novavax worth $37,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Novavax by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVAX opened at $194.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.98. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.08 and a twelve month high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Trizzino sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.57, for a total transaction of $1,706,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Mott sold 24,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.90, for a total value of $6,312,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 242,225 shares of company stock valued at $45,498,733. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

