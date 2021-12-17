Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) shares traded down 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $107.63 and last traded at $109.07. 151,321 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 959,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.08.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DNB Markets cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

The company has a market cap of $256.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,175,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,014,000 after acquiring an additional 93,552 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,663,000 after acquiring an additional 270,517 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,019,000 after buying an additional 466,107 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,190,000 after buying an additional 250,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,664,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,201,000 after buying an additional 52,097 shares during the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.