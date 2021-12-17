Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) shares traded down 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $107.63 and last traded at $109.07. 151,321 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 959,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.08.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DNB Markets cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.
The company has a market cap of $256.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,175,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,014,000 after acquiring an additional 93,552 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,663,000 after acquiring an additional 270,517 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,019,000 after buying an additional 466,107 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,190,000 after buying an additional 250,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,664,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,201,000 after buying an additional 52,097 shares during the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)
Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.
