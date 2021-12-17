Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $74.89

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.89 and traded as high as $80.32. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $79.95, with a volume of 10,242 shares.

NVZMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.41.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.