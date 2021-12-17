Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Trading 6.5% Higher

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) traded up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.15 and last traded at $28.15. 1,597 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 406,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.43.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.34.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.27% and a negative return on equity of 29.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 800 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $28,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $146,796 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.