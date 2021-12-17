Nyerium Trading 91.3% Higher This Week (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 93.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Nyerium has a market cap of $32,322.28 and approximately $246.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nyerium has traded up 91.3% against the US dollar. One Nyerium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded up 27,415.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00000407 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,579.77 or 1.00534510 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 1,581,779,045.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nyerium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 39,806,032 coins and its circulating supply is 34,921,404 coins. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

