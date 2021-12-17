O3Swap (O3) Price Hits $1.97 on Top Exchanges

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. O3Swap has a total market cap of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One O3Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, O3Swap has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00053551 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,891.99 or 0.08337628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00077665 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,736.84 or 1.00122205 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00050853 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002728 BTC.

O3Swap Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

