Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Sells $79,688.18 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Robert Guenthner sold 2,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $79,688.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Guenthner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

On Thursday, December 2nd, Robert Guenthner sold 419 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $13,173.36.

On Thursday, November 18th, Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $54,257.76.

On Thursday, November 4th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $271,964.16.

On Thursday, October 21st, Robert Guenthner sold 10,328 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $472,506.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $61,224.48.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $294,037.64.

NYSE OSH traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,791,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,157. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 16.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,875,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 48.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 34.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,780 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,710,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,393,000 after purchasing an additional 253,224 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at $139,805,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.24.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.