Oakview Capital Management L.P. Invests $14.14 Million in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Oakview Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,144,000. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 4.8% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,348,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,566,277,000 after acquiring an additional 232,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,205,963,000 after acquiring an additional 628,329 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,218,508,000 after acquiring an additional 571,313 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,015,000 after acquiring an additional 94,532 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,561,000 after acquiring an additional 222,002 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD opened at $303.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $295.74 and its 200-day moving average is $285.96. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on APD. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.24.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

