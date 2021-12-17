Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on OCDGF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Friday, September 17th.

OCDGF opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.15. Ocado Group has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $39.25.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

