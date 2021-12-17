OctoFi Trading Down 4.8% This Week (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. During the last week, OctoFi has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for about $5.78 or 0.00012424 BTC on popular exchanges. OctoFi has a market cap of $4.61 million and $115,518.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OctoFi Coin Profile

OCTO is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

