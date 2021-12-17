Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) CEO Sells $600,300.00 in Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $600,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shankar Musunuri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $924,600.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Shankar Musunuri sold 115,367 shares of Ocugen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $1,632,443.05.

On Friday, October 15th, Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OCGN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,707,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,510,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.21 and a quick ratio of 18.21. Ocugen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 50.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on OCGN shares. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocugen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

