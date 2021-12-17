Oddz Hits 24-Hour Volume of $381,077.00 (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. Oddz has a market capitalization of $12.51 million and $381,077.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000743 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00053655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.92 or 0.08309608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00077318 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,243.34 or 0.99836875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00050427 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

