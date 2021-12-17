ODUWA (OWC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.50 Million

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 17th. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000768 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $9,364.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,671.76 or 1.00097055 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00045849 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00032641 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.87 or 0.00941252 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

