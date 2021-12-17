Of Omaha Insurance Co Mutual Acquires 120,000 Shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Stock

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) major shareholder Of Omaha Insurance Co Mutual acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of KMF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,498. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $7.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,574 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,562 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

