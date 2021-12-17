OKCash Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,568.00 (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 17th. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $1,568.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OKCash has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. One OKCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,908.05 or 0.99506019 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00046192 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00032707 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.38 or 0.00932065 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 83,904,752 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

