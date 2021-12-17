Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Sells $1,033,406.01 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $1,033,406.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Todd Mckinnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total transaction of $3,412,907.82.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total transaction of $3,547,771.50.

On Monday, September 20th, Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $4,674,845.70.

Shares of OKTA traded up $6.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,707,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,961. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.32. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 534,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,777,000 after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,926,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 9.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

