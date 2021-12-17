Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan Sells 1,680 Shares

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $361,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OKTA traded up $6.11 on Friday, hitting $217.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,707,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,961. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.32. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.42 and a beta of 1.02. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Okta by 3,800.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 74,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,143,000 after purchasing an additional 72,249 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Okta by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,548,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,571,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

