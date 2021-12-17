Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Insider Sells $718,377.27 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $6.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,707,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,961. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of -46.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Okta by 3,800.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 74,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,143,000 after acquiring an additional 72,249 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Okta by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,548,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Okta by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OKTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.25.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

