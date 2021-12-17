Ollin B. Sykes Purchases 26,000 Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Stock

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 26,000 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $69,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CTHR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 210,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.20. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTHR. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 7,073.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 33,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

