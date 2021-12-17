Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Director Acquires $149,532.00 in Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Director Daniel Harris Meyer acquired 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $149,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of OLO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.82. 3,637,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,027. Olo Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.69 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.90.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in OLO by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in OLO during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in OLO by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. 48.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.