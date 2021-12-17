Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Short Interest Update

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the November 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCPNY opened at $22.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.92. Olympus has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $24.26.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Analysts anticipate that Olympus will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olympus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 4th.

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

