OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) to post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OneConnect Financial Technology’s earnings. OneConnect Financial Technology reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover OneConnect Financial Technology.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.22% and a negative net margin of 32.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneConnect Financial Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFT. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 2,455.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 271,753 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 341.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 34,535 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OCFT opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $955.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.31. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $24.95.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

