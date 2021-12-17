OneRoot Network (RNT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $62,370.00

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 17th. OneRoot Network has a market capitalization of $656,840.14 and approximately $62,370.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneRoot Network coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00038990 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.63 or 0.00202949 BTC.

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network (CRYPTO:RNT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

