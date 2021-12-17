Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) Stock Price Up 4%

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ONVC)’s stock price rose 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 129 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01.

Online Vacation Center Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ONVC)

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of vacation travel services. Its portfolio of travel companies include: Online Vacation Center; Enrichment Journeys; Dunhill Vacations News; Luxury Link; Home Based Travel Experts; and Expedia Cruise Ship Centers. The company was founded by Edward B.

