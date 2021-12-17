Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

LPRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $352,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $849,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,609,013 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Open Lending by 20.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Open Lending by 72.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 26,055 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Open Lending in the second quarter worth about $5,494,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Open Lending in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Open Lending by 77.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 204,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 89,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPRO opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 9.71 and a quick ratio of 9.71. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.12.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

