Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 360.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.38.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total transaction of $368,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,205,065. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $228.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.18, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $133.82 and a 12-month high of $291.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.52.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.