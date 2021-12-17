Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $4.82 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,924 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 106.7% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.68. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $55.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

