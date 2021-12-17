Opes Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,205 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Opes Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,180,000 after buying an additional 3,690,598 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,909,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,764,917,000 after buying an additional 1,271,081 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,474,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,480,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,226,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,862 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.10 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average of $51.75.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.