OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock Price Up 11.3%

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s share price rose 11.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.44. Approximately 122,946 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,867,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.
OPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, September 27th.
The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the third quarter worth $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter worth $51,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter worth $62,000. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
OPKO Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPK)
OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.
