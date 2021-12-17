OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock Price Up 11.3%

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s share price rose 11.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.44. Approximately 122,946 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,867,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

OPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.27 million. OPKO Health had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the third quarter worth $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter worth $51,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter worth $62,000. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.